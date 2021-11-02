CAE (NYSE:CAE) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. CAE has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth $449,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 147,876.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 59,088 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 57.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 197,960 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

