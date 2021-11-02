California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 12,262 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090,905 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $23,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,948 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,370,391 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 358,066 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

