California State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.56 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of FactSet Research Systems worth $22,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $434.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.20. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $445.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

