California State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.72 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,819 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Incyte worth $27,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,635,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

