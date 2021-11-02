California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,227 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $21,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

HST stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.35. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

