California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,344 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of FMC worth $25,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FMC by 81.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 88,264 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FMC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FMC by 16.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FMC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

