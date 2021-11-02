California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $23,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $784.16 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $507.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $772.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $695.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.