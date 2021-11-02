Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

NYSE:ELY opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.06. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

