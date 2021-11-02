Calyxt (CLXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. On average, analysts expect Calyxt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.89. Calyxt has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $12.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

In other Calyxt news, CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William Koschak purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 1,846.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Calyxt worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

