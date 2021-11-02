Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $137.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Koschak purchased 20,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 804.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 32.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

