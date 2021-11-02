Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -628.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $27.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.