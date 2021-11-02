Camping World (CWH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camping World stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Camping World worth $29,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.