Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 593,087 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,087 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.20% of General Mills worth $75,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

