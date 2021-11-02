Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 189,548 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $111,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $205.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.23 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

