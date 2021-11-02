Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,099 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $71,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,862,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.07.

Shares of TROW opened at $215.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.76 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.