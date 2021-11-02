Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$35.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.84.

TECK.B stock traded down C$1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.45. 1,018,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.01. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$17.09 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

