Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$35.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.84.

TECK.B stock traded down C$1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.45. 1,018,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.01. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$17.09 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

