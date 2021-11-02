Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

