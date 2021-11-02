Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $145.04 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $175.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.19.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

