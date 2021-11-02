Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.11.

Shares of CU opened at C$36.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.13. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Read More: LIBOR

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.