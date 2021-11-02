Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.11.

Shares of CU opened at C$36.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.13. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

