Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.31

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.31 and last traded at C$40.22, with a volume of 18241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.16.

CWB has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8190331 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,713.71. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at C$159,679.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock worth $473,779.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

