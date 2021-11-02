Canopy Growth’s (WEED) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEED. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.72.

Shares of WEED stock traded down C$0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,833. The company has a market cap of C$6.30 billion and a PE ratio of -4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.77. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$15.43 and a 52 week high of C$71.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

