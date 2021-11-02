Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. Cantaloupe reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million.

CTLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $904.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

