Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $275.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $202.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.07.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $120.83 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

