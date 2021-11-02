Capita (LON:CPI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Capita in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 58 ($0.76).

LON:CPI opened at GBX 46.90 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.07. The firm has a market cap of £789.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 23.52 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

