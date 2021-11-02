Capital International Sarl Acquires 1,225 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Catalent were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,603,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $36,959,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.16 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $650,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

