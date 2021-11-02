Capital International Sarl Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $244.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

