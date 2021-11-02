Capital International Sarl Purchases 1,988 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Snap were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,468,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. EMS Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 801,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 79,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $16,143,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.52 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $13,902,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,754,521 shares of company stock valued at $185,573,538 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

