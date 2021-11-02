Capital International Sarl Purchases Shares of 1,892 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $567,447,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $355,625,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $179.60 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.73.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.