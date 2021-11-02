Capital International Sarl Sells 843 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $4,556,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,901 shares of company stock valued at $33,230,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

NYSE OSH opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 0.57. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.20.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

