Capital International Sarl Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 32,158.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 21.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $358.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.00 and its 200 day moving average is $358.26. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

