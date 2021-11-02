Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,729. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Southwest stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

