CareCloud (MTBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.89. CareCloud has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

A number of research firms have commented on MTBC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other CareCloud news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $257,090 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

