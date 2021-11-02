Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $414.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to post sales of $414.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.14 million and the highest is $424.08 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $407.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.94 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TAST. Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 454,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $189.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

