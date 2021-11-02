Carry 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.48 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, Carry has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $98.59 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00090882 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00020884 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

