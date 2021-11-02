Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 471,184 shares.The stock last traded at $13.78 and had previously closed at $13.53.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CARS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday. Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
The stock has a market cap of $924.13 million, a P/E ratio of 169.15 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,267,693,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.