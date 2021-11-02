Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 471,184 shares.The stock last traded at $13.78 and had previously closed at $13.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday. Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $924.13 million, a P/E ratio of 169.15 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,267,693,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

