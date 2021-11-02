Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Shares of CARE opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carter Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 287.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Carter Bankshares worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

