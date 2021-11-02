Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by 3G Capital Partners LP

3G Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Carvana makes up approximately 22.2% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $86,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Carvana by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 350,461 shares of company stock valued at $123,303,662 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,299. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.13 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.01 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

