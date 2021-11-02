Casino Betting Coin Market Cap Hits $7.82 Million (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00225982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096799 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

