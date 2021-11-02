Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOY opened at $139.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $139.00 and a twelve month high of $202.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

