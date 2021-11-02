Castle Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Castle has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $18,365.32 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.18 or 0.00307369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00014364 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004675 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

