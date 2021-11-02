Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $298,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 253,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

