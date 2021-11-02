Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $133.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.78.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

