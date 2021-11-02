CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CBTX in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CBTX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $27.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $677.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.01. CBTX has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CBTX by 137.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CBTX by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CBTX by 105,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

