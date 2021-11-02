Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.240 EPS.

Celestica stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

