Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) COO Sells $277,120.72 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
