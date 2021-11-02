Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) COO Sells $277,120.72 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

