CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $69,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,968,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.