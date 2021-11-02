Centric Swap (CNS) Price Tops $0.0007

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $4.96 million and $2.63 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00081633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00075395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00102092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,049.71 or 0.99922205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.50 or 0.07116623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

