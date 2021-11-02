Ceres Price Hits $199.98 on Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $199.98 or 0.00315337 BTC on popular exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $275,301.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00080967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00075256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00104012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,337.23 or 0.99875193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.51 or 0.07017917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

