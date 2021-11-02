Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.35

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.35 and last traded at $130.32, with a volume of 30013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

