ChainX (PCX) Price Tops $4.89 on Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $4.89 or 0.00007738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $54.97 million and $1.86 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00083022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00074536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00102870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,984.30 or 0.99646119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.04 or 0.06984934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002785 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

